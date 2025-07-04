Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Willybard Kitogho Lagho of the Catholic Diocese of Malindi, Kenya, as a member of the Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.

The appointment was announced on Friday, July 4, with Bishop Lagho set to join one of the principal departments of the Roman Curia—the complex administrative body that assists the Pope in the governance of the Catholic Church.

- Advertisement -

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue plays a key role in fostering mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation between the Catholic Church and followers of other religious traditions.

About Bishop Wilybard Kitogho Lagho

Consecration & Position: Consecrated in March 2021, Lagho became Bishop of Malindi. In April 2024, he was elected chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Commission for Interreligious Dialogue and Ecumenism (CIRDE) and later that June, chairman of the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya.

Significance: His deep engagement in national interfaith efforts makes him a natural fit for the Vatican’s Dicastery, where he can contribute first-hand experience in practical dialogue.

What his appointment means

- Advertisement -

As a Member of the Dicastery, Bishop Lagho helps shape global strategy and initiatives, bringing Africa’s unique perspectives and challenges—such as religious pluralism involving Christianity, Islam, and traditional faiths—to the Vatican’s attention.

This move reflects Pope Leo’s broader vision to include diverse regional voices in high-level interreligious dialogue efforts.

Kenyan Bishop appointed Member of Vatican Dicastery