Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Battle with Uterine Fibroids

In a powerful and heartfelt revelation, Lupita Nyong’o bravely sheds light on her personal struggle with uterine fibroids, a condition that affects millions of women yet often remains cloaked in silence.

Known for her bold performances and advocacy, she breaks the stigma surrounding women’s health issues, inviting us to engage in a crucial conversation.

By sharing her journey, Lupita not only raises awareness about the impact of uterine fibroids but also empowers others to speak out and seek the help they deserve. This candid discussion is a reminder that vulnerability can lead to strength and solidarity.

Key Highlights

1. Her journey with uterine fibroids

Diagnosed in March 2014, the same year she won her Oscar, Lupita underwent surgery to remove 30 fibroids.

Fibroids are non‑cancerous growths in or around the uterus, ranging in size from peas to melons, which can cause heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, anemia, urinary issues, and fertility complications.

2. Breaking the silence around women’s pain

She highlighted the normalization of menstrual pain: “When we reach puberty, we’re taught that periods mean pain… We’re struggling alone… No more suffering in silence!”.

Pointed out the staggering prevalence: 80% of Black women and 70% of white women have fibroids by age 50—yet it remains under-discussed.

3. Actions for systemic change

Education & screening: Advocates for early puberty education, robust screening protocols, and less invasive treatments.

Research funding: Partnered with the Foundation for Women’s Health to launch the FWH x Lupita Nyongʼo Uterine Fibroid Research Grant aimed at developing minimally or non‑invasive treatment options.

Political advocacy: Joined forces with several Democratic lawmakers in pushing a package of congressional bills to expand fibroid research, medical coverage, and public awareness.

Why This Matters

Lupita—an award-winning actress and respected public figure—is using her voice to challenge stigma. By sharing her own decade-long struggle and aligning it with legislative and medical initiatives, she’s reframing fibroids from a silent women’s health issue into a public health priority.

What You Can Do

Stay informed: learn about fibroid symptoms (heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, fatigue) and talk to your healthcare provider.

Support awareness: follow efforts tied to Fibroid Awareness Month and promote bodily health conversations.

Encourage research: back organizations and policies seeking better, less invasive fibroid treatments.

Lupita’s courageous transparency not only fosters solidarity but helps shift how society addresses women’s health. It’s a powerful reminder: no one should suffer in silence.

Her transparency is helping to shift the narrative from silent suffering to empowered advocacy, making space for more women to seek help, speak out, and be heard.

