Thursday, November 2, 2023
Virtual Mental Health Awareness Conference on November 4th 2023

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
You are all invited to the 5th Annual Mental Health Awareness Conference on November 4th 2023. There will be great presentations with professional speakers and presenters on the subject matter.

Purpose:

Our purpose is to Talk about the Pink Elephant in the Room or Unmask Mental Health (MH) issues, offer hope, and share resources where individuals can get help.

Our Theme:

“Where no counsel is, the people fall, but in the multitude of counselors there is safety.” Proverbs 11:14

If you or anyone feels suicidal/homicida/Call 988Lifeline.Org

In Kenya/Call 911. KNH is a Referral Hospital.

Disclaimer/We do not treat mental health disorders. We encourage individuals to seek professional help/and follow up with Doctor’s requirements for treatment and follow up activities.
Rev. Mrs. Wambûi Njoroge, MSc.
Chair/MHSA, Inc.

 

Diaspora Messenger
