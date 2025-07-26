Misinformation Age: How It Influences Our Society, Corrupt Minds

THE WORD: “But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.” 2 Corinthians 11:3

THE POINT: It is obvious that we live in an information age. But in recent years, we have also begun to live in a misinformation age. All of this influences our thinking, so that our minds become corrupted.

- Advertisement -

Paul gave this warning, “For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:13). There is too much religion based on the doctrines and traditions of men rather than the truth of God, derived from the Word of God, and based on the grace of God.

Consider the plethora of false stories through social media, fake news, and videos or movies with blatantly false information. It doesn’t take much deception to corrupt and dilute the whole thing.

“A little leaven leavens the whole lump” (Galatians 5:9). In other words, false teaching is like a little yeast that affects the whole batch of dough! So, how can we evaluate all this information in a responsible way in order to avoid being misled?

First we need a valid basis of evaluation. The only reliable source of information for Truth and Life is the Holy Bible. Through the Bible God reveals the quality of life He has for us, and the way that we are to live.

But such profound guidelines require a guide. So, God graciously sent the Holy Spirit to all who would accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. When we accept Jesus, we are born of the Spirit (John 3:5-7). The Holy Spirit indwells us in order to lead, guide and empower us. Therefore, we must return to that simple childlike faith in Christ! It’s really that simple!

- Advertisement -

THE APPLICATION: Tragically, many Christians have quenched the Spirit. They may know all the theological answers, but they have missed the simplicity in Christ. Thus, they are biblically ignorant—lacking the spiritual discernment to recognize these subtle deceptions. Personally, MY HEART IS HEAVY about this strong delusion and gross darkness that is spreading over the Earth.

But not to worry; God is at work in and through all these things (Romans 11:36). And if we let Him, He will work all things together for our good and His glory (Romans 8:28). As Joseph said in Genesis 50:20, “You thought evil against me, BUT GOD MEANT IT FOR GOOD!”

Hopefully, the Good Lord will use all the misinformation being disseminated to motivate people to begin thinking about spiritual things and to seek to know the truth, which ultimately is Jesus Christ Himself!

Therefore, if you will seek the Lord Jesus Christ, then God will enlighten you so that you can walk in the light and show others the way. Light always dispels darkness. Instead of trying to fight the darkness, your privilege as a Christian is simply to let your light shine.

Furthermore, it is essential for you to filter everything that comes into your life by the Spirit of God, in accordance with the Word of God. Always remain vigilant regarding your own life. Additionally, take advantage of every opportunity to let your light shine.

Then others can see Jesus in you and discover the truth, for the truth is in Jesus. Please pray for all those who lack the Spirit’s enlightenment to discern truth from error. And share the Truth every chance you get. Jesus Christ is the TRUTH, and His Word—The Scriptures—are true! And you can’t go wrong with that!

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/

Misinformation Age: How It Influences Our Society, Corrupt Minds