Moses Mburu’s Inspiring F1 Visa Story and Experience

For Moses Mburu, stepping into the U.S. embassy wasn’t just another errand—it was his first time ever setting foot there.

Moses arrived well ahead of time. After passing through two layers of security, he was ushered in for the fingerprinting process. Expecting to wait for his turn later, he was surprised when he was directed straight to the interview queue.

- Advertisement -

He wasn’t alone. His wife, who was also scheduled for her interview at the same time, was ahead of him in the line. With only a few counters active and many applicants visibly leaving with pink slips, the pressure in the waiting area was intense. Still, Moses stayed composed.

When his turn came, he was called to one of the counters near the entrance. The officer greeted him and asked for his documents. The questions started simply enough. What was he going to the U.S. to do? Moses explained.

Then came a key question: why pursue a second master’s degree? Moses already held a Master’s in Finance, as well as a degree in Banking and Finance.

He clarified that while his background provided a strong foundation in financial principles, he needed specialized skills in accounting analytics to advance his career goal of becoming a forensic accountant.

The officer then asked if he’d be willing to take part in Optional Practical Training (OPT). Moses said yes, explaining that OPT would complement his studies by providing hands-on experience.

- Advertisement -

Without much fanfare, the officer picked up a yellow slip and began writing his name. That’s when it hit him- he had just been approved.

Leaving the embassy, Moses felt a wave of joy and relief. It was a day he’ll never forget.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Moses Mburu’s Inspiring F1 Visa Story and Experience