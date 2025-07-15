Nancy Mungai Funeral Arrangements Information and Dates

The Mungai Family is saddened to announce the transition to Glory of Nancy Mungai of Tulsa Oklahoma.

Nancy was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, and mother whose love, strength, and grace touched all who knew her. She devoted over 30 years of her life to compassionate service as a nurse, impacting countless lives with her care and kindness.

Nancy Mungai went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2025, peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after courageously battling cancer. She leaves behind her husband Stanley Mungai and three children, Ruth, Andrew, and Faith.

Funeral arrangements are underway – Viewing is set for Thursday, July 17th from 4 – 7pm; and the funeral is set for Friday, July 18th at 11am at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Further communication will be shared continuously. Use this link to join: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BD3DciJi4RM1jmHktdO37y?mode=r_c

Your support and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Contact: Stanley Mungai – +1 918 408 4366

Thank you!

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

