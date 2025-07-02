Richest People in Kenya 2024: Wealth Breakdown and Insights

Kenya’s economic narrative in 2024 was one of dynamic opportunity and notable transformation, shaped by growth spurts in key sectors, strategic reforms, and bold infrastructure initiatives.

Here’s an updated and more accurate overview of Kenya’s richest people around 2024–2025, based on reliable sources:

Top Wealthiest Individuals & Families (2024)

1. Moi Family — US $3.0 billion

Diversified empire across banking (First American, Equatorial), media (KTN), real estate, education, and agriculture.

Kenyatta Family — US $2.5 billion

Major holdings in Brookside Dairy, NCBA Bank, real estate and education (Peponi School), plus massive land assets.

Chandaria Family (Manu Chandaria) — US $1.7 billion

Leader of the global Comcraft Group (steel, aluminum, plastics), with footprints in over 40 countries.

Philip Ndegwa Family — US $1.6–1.8 billion

Centered on banking (NCBA), insurance (ICEA Lion), and Nairobi real estate.

Biwott Family — US $1.1 billion

Assets include Yaya Centre, Air Kenya, and extensive real estate.

Sameer Merali — US $0.8–1.4 billion

Heir to Naushad Merali; controls Sameer Group (industrial, agro, telecom via Airtel stake).

Bhimji Depar Shah & Vimal Shah — US $1.1–1.7 billion

Founders of Bidco Africa (edible oils, soaps, FMCG), with Bhimji at ~US $1.2B and Vimal around US $1.1B.

Narendra “Guru” Raval — US $0.95–1.5 billion

Executive chairman of Devki Group (cement, steel, aluminum), with strong philanthropic ties.

Peter Munga — US $0.8 billion

Founder of Equity Bank; stakes in agriculture and insurance.

Chris Kirubi’s Estate (Mary-Ann Musangi) — US $0.7–1.1 billion

Inherited diversified holdings in Centum, real estate (Two Rivers Mall), media (Capital FM, K24).

