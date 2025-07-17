TikTok Star MC Exodus: Rise from church toilet to Comedic Icon

Eric Obuya, widely known in the digital space as MC Exodus, has captured the hearts of many with his vibrant personality and entertaining content.

Rising from a life of hardship — including sleeping in a church toilet — MC Exodus shot to fame after his videos went viral on TikTok, becoming a beacon of hope and resilience for aspiring content creators across Kenya and beyond.

His relatable and humorous skits — often mirroring everyday struggles and social issues — have resonated deeply with many Kenyans.

Through sharp wit and authentic storytelling, MC Exodus captures the essence of life in Kenya, using humor as both a mirror and a relief valve for societal realities.

On TikTok, MC Exodus has built a massive following, with over 1 million fans and more than 13.5 million likes on his videos.

His rapid rise on the platform is a testament to the power of authentic, grassroots content that speaks directly to the lived experiences of ordinary Kenyans.

Obuya has also starred in collaborations with several notable figures in the digital content space, further cementing his status as a key player in Kenya’s online entertainment scene.

These partnerships have not only expanded his reach but also highlighted his versatility and appeal across diverse audiences.

The TikTok star moved to Nairobi as a young man with dreams of becoming a journalist. However, life took a difficult turn when financial struggles forced him to take up work as a house help — a job he lost not long after.

With no stable income or shelter, Obuya faced homelessness and was forced to sleep in a church toilet, a period he now refers to as the lowest point in his life.

Despite the challenges, MC Exodus remained an active member of the church’s youth programs during the day, finding strength and support within the community.

This involvement not only kept his spirits high but also helped him stay connected to a sense of purpose during his toughest times.

Since his breakout debut in 2016 on the Churchill Show comedy platform, MC Exodus has carved out a unique space in Kenya’s comedy scene with his distinctive style.

His ability to blend relatable humor with sharp social commentary quickly set him apart, laying the groundwork for his later success on digital platforms like TikTok.

TikTok Star MC Exodus: Rise from church toilet to Comedic Icon