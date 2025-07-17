Tragic End for Missing Kenyan Swimmer Gregory Karitu

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the search for missing Kenyan swimmer Gregory Karitu has come to a tragic conclusion.

Authorities have confirmed that his body was discovered on July 16, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., off the coast of Cape Henlopen near Herring Point in Delaware.

Karitu, 27, had gone missing earlier this week while swimming at Rehoboth Beach. After days of intensive search efforts by local authorities, rescue teams, and the U.S. Coast Guard, his body was recovered between Herring Point and the Bathhouse, bringing sorrowful closure to the efforts and to those who knew and loved him.

Friends, family, and fellow swimmers had held onto hope, rallying together in a desperate search that spanned days.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain under investigation. Officials have expressed their condolences to Karitu’s family, both in the U.S. and in Kenya.

Gregory Karitu is remembered not only for his love of the ocean but for the bright spirit he brought to those around him.

