Today, we pause in spirit and memory to honor the life of Evans Kibiwott Kangogo — a cherished son, a dear friend, and an inspiring soul whose presence touched many lives.

Evans was more than just a name; he was a beacon of kindness, humility, and quiet strength. Those who knew him will remember his warm smile, his unwavering integrity, and his deep commitment to the values he held dear.

Whether through his work, his friendships, or his quiet acts of generosity, Evans made the world a better place — one thoughtful gesture at a time.

He had a heart for people. He listened, encouraged, and showed up for others in ways that made a lasting impact. His legacy is not only in the achievements he made, but in the character he lived — humble, compassionate, and devoted.

As we reflect on his life, we mourn the loss of his presence, but we also celebrate the time we had with him. We find comfort in the memories, strength in the lessons he left behind, and peace in knowing that his spirit continues to live on through the lives he touched.

May Evans Kibiwott Kangogo rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of kindness and integrity continue to inspire us all.

Tribute: Remembering Evans Kibiwott Kangogo’s Legacy