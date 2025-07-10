Death Announcement – Evans Kibiwott Kangogo of Seattle, WA

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Evans Kibiwott Kangogo, beloved son of the late Michael Kandagor and Mary Kandagor of Kipkalwa Village, Kapkoi-Chebior Sub-Location, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kenya.

Evans was found deceased in his apartment in Northgate, Seattle, Washington, USA, on 27th June 2025, after failing to report to work for three consecutive days. His untimely passing has left a deep void in the hearts of family, friends, and all who knew him.

A proud alumnus of St. Patrick’s High School – Iten, Class of 2012, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Class of 2016, Evans will be remembered for his intelligence, humility, and the positive impact he made on others throughout his life and career.

We are appealing to friends, family, and well-wishers for financial support to help repatriate his body back home to Kenya, where he will be laid to rest in his final resting place.

Contributions can be sent via:

Zelle: +1 (678) 698-7440 CashApp $thondu Those who are not able to use the above can use the Kenyan family MPESA-0728799473-registered under Joanne Kiprotich

Further details on memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Your prayers, support, and generosity during this difficult time are deeply appreciated.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

