Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Youth Rising Mental Health Meeting at KCFA Washington DC

Youth Rising Mental Health Meeting at KCFA Washington DC

Are You Ready to Embrace a Journey of Healing and Connection?
Join Us for the Youth Rising Mental Health Meeting at KCFA Washington DC

We’re creating a safe and vibrant space where young minds can come together to talk openly, find support, and grow stronger—spiritually and emotionally.

What to Expect:

  • Uplifting Worship
  • Fun Ice Breakers
  • Real Talk Panel Discussions
  • Moments of Prayer and Healing

Whether you’re seeking support or hoping to uplift others, this gathering is for you. Come as you are and experience the transformative power of open dialogue and shared experiences.

Together, we’ll break stigmas, inspire hope, and strengthen our bonds. Step into a world where healing awaits, and let’s rise together!

Date: July 27th 2025

Time: 3.00pm To 5.00pm

Address: 13100 Anfrews Drive, Silver Spring Maryland 20904

📍 KCFA Washington DC Fellowship

 This is more than just a meeting; it’s a safe space where you can share your thoughts, make new friends, and learn from one another’s experiences.

Whether you’re seeking support or simply want to be part of an empowering community, this event is designed for you. Don’t miss the chance!

Let’s rise together—mind, body, and spirit.

