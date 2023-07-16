Kenya Christian Fellowship In America (KCFA) Elects 1st Female President

The Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA), the largest Christian organization in USA has elected the 1st female president after 32 years of existant.

During the 2023 KCFA Annual National Conference that was held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia (30th June to July 3rd), the KCFA National Executive Board conducted elections to replace the incumbent President, Dr. Joseph Okello’s whose 2nd term in office was ending and Patricia Njenga was elected the new President.

Sister Patricia Njenga made history by being elected the First lady to serve as KCFA PRESIDENT in 32 years of our history. She is a highly qualified leader who brings incredible amount of experience to the Office of the president.

Patricia has served in KCFA in the NEB (National Executive Board) for many years and currently serve as the Chair person of KCFA Baltimore chapter in Maryland. She has also served in many other capacities as a KCFA member as follows:

KCFA Baltimore Maryland Chairperson

July 2016 to Present

Board Member of KCFA Baltimore Chapter

June 2016 to Present

General Secretary KCFA National Board

July 2002 to Oct 2013

Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA) is a Christian organization in USA that brings together born-again Christians from all walks of life excited about serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

On October 22, 2022, the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA) made History in Norlina North Carolina when the Organization dedicate 74.5 acres of land that it had purchased in 2019. The land was secured to become the site for building a Kenyan Cultural and Retreat Center that will also serve as KCFA headquarters.

kcfa welcomes all who are willing to become part of this great vision of fulfilling the Great Commission

Please join me in Congratulating Sister Patricia Njenga as she commence her tenure as KCFA National President and take this important Organization to Greater heights.

Report By Rev. Dr. Joe Njoroge. KCFA President Emeritus, and Chair, KCFA Board of Trustees.

Kenya Christian Fellowship In America (KCFA) Elects 1st Female President