20 Years Green Card-Holder Detained Over Citizenship Issues

Hernan Rafael Castro, a lawful permanent resident of the United States for over two decades, was unexpectedly detained in late May 2025 following allegations of providing false information on his application for U.S. citizenship.

Rafael Castro, who has lived peacefully in the U.S. since being granted a green card, is now facing federal charges that could threaten his future in the country he has long called home.

According to Newsweek, Castro was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials after officials alleged that he “knowingly” made a “false certification” during the naturalization process.

The exact nature of the misstatement has not been made public, but legal filings indicate that it was related to a question on Form N-400, the standard application for naturalization.

The Legal Charge: A High-Stakes Accusation

According to the Department of Justice, Castro is being charged under a federal statute that penalizes individuals who “knowingly make any false statement under oath” in matters related to immigration or naturalization. If convicted, he could face prison time, revocation of his green card, and removal proceedings.

Legal experts note that this type of charge is rare but not unprecedented. “Many people assume that small misstatements, especially ones made years ago, won’t have consequences,” said immigration attorney Laura Kim. “But in today’s enforcement environment, any falsehood—even one that may seem minor—can lead to arrest, detention, and possibly deportation.”

Family and Community in Shock

Friends and family members of Castro expressed disbelief over the arrest. “Hernan has worked hard, paid taxes, and raised his kids here. He’s part of our community,” said Julia Martinez, a neighbor and longtime friend. “It’s heartbreaking to see him treated like a criminal for something that could have been an honest mistake.”

Community groups and immigrant advocacy organizations have also voiced concern over what they see as an increasingly aggressive approach by immigration authorities. Several have called for Castro’s release and a review of detention policies involving nonviolent long-term residents.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Castro’s legal defense has raised over $33,000 as of August 1. Supporters say the donations reflect public frustration with what they view as an overzealous enforcement system targeting long-term immigrants. The funds will reportedly go toward legal fees and family expenses while Castro remains in federal custody.

A Broader Immigration Issue

Castro’s case comes at a time when scrutiny of the naturalization process is intensifying. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviews thousands of applications each month, and any discrepancies—even on issues as seemingly minor as employment history or previous addresses—can trigger investigations.

Critics argue that this level of scrutiny disproportionately affects older immigrants or those with limited English proficiency, increasing the chances of unintentional errors. “There’s a difference between intentional fraud and simple mistakes,” said immigration policy analyst Victor Huang. “Unfortunately, the law often doesn’t make that distinction.”

What Comes Next

As Castro awaits a court hearing, immigration attorneys across the country are watching the case closely. It may set a precedent for how federal authorities interpret “false certifications” in the naturalization process, and how harshly they choose to penalize them.

For Castro and his family, the immediate concern is freedom. A bond hearing has not yet been scheduled, and his attorney has filed a motion for release pending trial. Whether he will get to continue building his life in the U.S. remains uncertain.

