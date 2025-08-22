Benjamin Mwangi’s Journey to William Jessup University

For Benjamin Mwangi, the road from Murang’a County to Silicon Valley has been one of faith, persistence, and positivity. Now, as he prepares to begin his Master of Science in Computer Science at William Jessup University, his dream is finally taking flight—literally and figuratively.

Benjamin’s story begins at Njiri School in Murang’a, where he completed his high school education before moving on to Southeastern Kenya University in Kitui to pursue his undergraduate studies. It was during this time that his love for technology deepened, and his dream of studying in the United States began to take shape.

- Advertisement -

His first encounter with the International Scholars Program came while scrolling through Instagram. Among the many education “agents” he saw, something about ISP stood out. It felt different—authentic. Trusting his instincts, he reached out, and from that decision, his journey began.

From January 2024, Benjamin’s path with ISP was smooth and steady. He recalls how every step—from school applications to funding, and finally the visa process—was guided by the program’s structure and support.

The highlight came at his U.S. visa interview. With thorough preparation and unwavering confidence, Benjamin faced the visa officer. He was asked just a few key questions: why he was going to the U.S., how he would fund his education, and how he planned to complete his program.

“I answered with confidence, and I kept reminding myself to stay positive,” Benjamin recalled. “At the end, I even told the visa officer I was positive they would approve my visa. She smiled and said, ‘Yes, I’m approving it now since you’re positive.’ That was my moment of joy.”

Now, Benjamin is preparing for his first-ever flight—straight into an international journey. His itinerary will take him from Nairobi to Kigali, onward to Qatar, then to San Francisco, before finally arriving in Silicon Valley. Waiting for him on the other side is a support system ready to welcome him into a whole new chapter of life.

- Advertisement -

With his heart set on computer science, Benjamin already envisions the impact he hopes to create. He has been building projects of his own and sees his studies in Silicon Valley as a challenge he is ready to embrace.For him, this journey isn’t just about earning a degree. It’s about proving that dreams—backed by preparation, faith, and guidance—can truly take you from Murang’a to the heart of Silicon Valley.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Benjamin Mwangi’s Journey to William Jessup University