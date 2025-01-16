Kelvin Muriuki’s Path to William Jessup University

Kelvin Muriuki, from Meru County, Kenya, is embarking on an exciting academic journey to study for a master’s in computer science at William Jessup University. His decision to pursue this path came later in life, after initially following the typical route many Kenyan youth take—attending university, completing an undergraduate degree, and hoping for a job.

Kelvin’s interest in the International Scholars Program (ISP) sparked when a friend pursued it. In early 2024, he visited the ISP offices, explored his options, and committed to the program. The entrance exams posed a significant challenge, but he tackled them and progressed to the subsequent stages with confidence.

Through ISP’s unwavering support, Kelvin has been able to explore a pathway that would have otherwise seemed out of reach. He is particularly excited about his first international flight, marking a new chapter in his life. But beyond the personal achievement, Kelvin sees his academic journey as a stepping stone toward a greater purpose: giving back to his community. He intends to use the knowledge and skills he gains at William Jessup University to create positive change back in his home.

Kelvin’s journey represents the intersection of personal ambition and community responsibility. By pursuing higher education abroad, he hopes to not only advance his own future but also invest in the future of his community.

