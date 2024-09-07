Victoria Muchue’s Journey to William Jessup University

Victoria Muchue, a recent graduate of IT from JKUAT, is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life. She is traveling to William Jessup University to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Science, taking the first steps towards achieving her academic and professional goals.

Victoria discovered The International Scholars Program (ISP) during an attachment and was immediately intrigued. The application process was smooth, thanks to the support and guidance provided by the ISP staff.

Victoria’s decision to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Science she says, was motivated by her desire to advance her skills in information technology. She envisions a future where she can make a significant contribution to the field.

As one of the first group of ISP beneficiaries to attend William Jessup University, Victoria feels a sense of pride and responsibility. She is excited to pioneer an ISP community and contribute to its growth and success.

Victoria is grateful for the support she has received from ISP and the partnership with Empower that eased her financial burden, affording her waivers like enrolment and application fees.

Victoria’s story serves as an inspiration to other aspiring students who dream of pursuing higher education abroad. Her journey demonstrates the power of ISP in providing opportunities and supporting individuals in achieving their goals. As she embarks on this new chapter, Victoria is confident that she will make the most of her time at William Jessup University and contribute positively to the ISP community.

