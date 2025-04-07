Chasing Dreams: Alphonce Manje’s Path to Quinnipiac, USA

From the quiet lanes of Kanga Village in Migori County to the vibrant academic halls of Quinnipiac University in the U.S., Alphonce Manje’s journey is a story of resilience and transformed possibilities.

Powered by ambition, determination, and the life-changing support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), Alphonce is now pursuing his Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology, bringing his dream to life.

His passion for science sparked early at Kanga Primary School and grew stronger at Kanga High School, where dedicated mentors nurtured his love for chemistry.

Despite the challenges of rural life and a tough job market post-graduation, Alphonce pressed on, earning a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Kenyatta University.

Yet, the dream of studying abroad felt financially out of reach—until ISP changed everything.

A chance encounter with ISP on social media led Alphonce to explore the program further. What began as curiosity soon became a breakthrough. ISP provided not only funding opportunities but full-spectrum guidance—from applications and career advisory to visa preparations.

With their support and a leap of faith, Alphonce resigned from his job to fully commit to the journey.

Today, Alphonce thrives at Quinnipiac University, excelling in his studies and immersing himself in a new culture.

His success stands as a powerful reminder: with resilience, the right guidance, and community, even the boldest dreams can come true.

Thanks to the International Scholars Program, Alphonce is not just shaping his future—he’s inspiring a generation back home in Kenya.

