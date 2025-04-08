Alphonce Manje’s Quinnipiac Dream with ISP

From the quiet lanes of Migori County to the prestigious halls of Quinnipiac University, Alphonce Manje’s story is one of courage and bold ambition.

With his sights set on a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology, Alphonce’s journey proves that even the most distant dreams are within reach when met with resilience and the right guidance.

Backed by the life-changing support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), he has turned challenges into stepping stones, transforming what once felt like a far-off goal into his living reality in the United States.

Alphonce’s dream to study abroad began long before he set foot in the U.S. Initially focusing on Canada and Ireland, financial hurdles kept the dream just out of reach.

Saving millions for tuition while balancing family responsibilities felt nearly impossible—until a spark of hope emerged.

In late 2023, Alphonce came across ISP through a friend’s post on TikTok. Curious and determined, he visited the ISP office in Nairobi and found not just guidance, but a complete roadmap for his dream.

From the start, ISP walked beside him—providing clarity at every step, from applications and funding to career advisory and visa preparation. Once his funding was secured, Alphonce boldly resigned from his job, confident in the path ahead.

His commitment paid off when he secured his visa, marking a pivotal moment in his journey.

Now at Quinnipiac University, Alphonce is diving into his studies with purpose. Even before classes officially began, Alphonce had already submitted assignments, a clear sign of his dedication and the academic rigor that awaits.

Beyond academics, Alphonce acknowledges the emotional weight of leaving family behind, especially during difficult times. Yet, he remains filled with gratitude for their prayers and unwavering support.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

