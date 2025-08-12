Copenhagen Green Light: Samuel Karani’s American Dream

When Samuel Karani received his I-20 from the University of Kentucky, the dream of studying in the United States felt more real than ever. But there was still one final hurdle — the F-1 student visa interview.

Thanks to the International Scholars Program (ISP), who provided access to a wealth of visa preparation resources. These included detailed training guides, mock interview recordings, and testimonials from successful students who had gone before him.

One week before his scheduled visa date, Samuel participated in a live mock interview with the ISP team. This session was a game changer — it gave him a realistic feel of what to expect on the actual day and sharpened his ability to answer with precision and confidence.

Samuel’s interview was set at the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark. He arrived early, going through the usual security checks and document verification.

When it was Samuel’s turn, he presented his documents and was met with the questions. He answered them very well and his visa was approved.

