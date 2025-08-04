From Kirinyaga to Kentucky: Samuel’s Study Abroad Journey

For Samuel Karani, a young man from the quiet village of Kiamaina in Kirinyaga County, Kenya, the path to opportunity has always been lit by one thing—education.

Raised in a supportive and hardworking family, he never faced the struggles of going without, but he was instilled with a deep sense of purpose.

- Advertisement -

His academic journey began at Kiamaina Primary School, just a few kilometers from home. In 2012, he sat for his KCPE exams and qualified to join Kamuiru Boys High School. After completing high school in 2016, he advanced to Egerton University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.

In pursuit of global exposure, Samuel traveled to Israel for a nine-month agribusiness training program. Still determined, Samuel later traveled to Denmark in 2023 for another agribusiness internship. Even as he worked and learned, he couldn’t shake the desire to deepen his education.

That dream found its wings when he stumbled upon a Facebook post from Bob Mwiti, founder of the International Scholars Program. Intrigued, Samuel explored the ISP website and was impressed by the testimonials and transparency of the program.

Samuel enrolled in ISP in mid-2023 while still in Denmark. With the support of the program, he applied to two universities and was accepted by both. But it was the University of Kentucky’s Master of Science in Supply Chain Management that aligned perfectly with his background and goals.

The application process was smooth and fast-tracked, thanks to ISP’s strong university partnerships. Funding, often a stumbling block for many, was handled just as efficiently.

- Advertisement -

When it came to the U.S. student visa, Samuel faced the challenge head-on. With training and resources from ISP—including mock interviews and peer testimonials—he was fully prepared. His visa interview at the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen went well, and he was granted his visa on the spot.

“I believe I’ll gain the knowledge and skills that will allow me to come back and help grow our agribusiness sector,” Samuel shared.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

From Kirinyaga to Kentucky: Samuel’s Study Abroad Journey