Israel, Denmark and Now USA- Samuel Karani’s Dream in Motion

For many young Kenyans, the idea of studying in the United States remains a distant dream. But for Samuel Karani, that dream is no longer a hope — it’s now his reality.

Hailing from Kagumo town in Kirinyaga County, Samuel is headed to the University of Kentucky to pursue a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management, thanks to the life-changing support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

“It’s a mixture of feelings, I’m happy, but also a little nervous because I don’t know what awaits me on the other side.” Samuel shares.

Samuel’s journey was shaped by exposure, awareness, and a growing understanding of the impact he could make with the right knowledge and global experience. His time working in Denmark opened his eyes to the power of well-run systems.

“I noticed how efficient things were in Europe compared to what we experience in Kenya. That’s when I knew: I need to gain these skills and come back to help fix what’s broken in our agri-business sector,” he says.

Samuel came across the International Scholars Program while scrolling through Facebook and spotting a post by the program’s founder, Bob Mwiti. Intrigued, he did his research, and the rest is history.

“The program made everything easier — from school application to funding and visa training. The ISP team was there every step of the way. Every message, every call, was responded to. It was a smooth journey,” Samuel says.

While he’s excited, Samuel admits it’s bittersweet. “Leaving my family is not easy. They’ve supported me emotionally and financially. I’ll miss them a lot. But I know I’m going to gain skills that will help me give back to them and the community.”

