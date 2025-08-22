Diaspora Chama Investment Loan for Kenyans Abroad

Empowering Kenyan Diaspora to Invest Back Home: At Equity, we believe in the power of collective investment. The Diaspora Chama Investment Loan is designed for Kenyan Diaspora groups, SACCOs, co-operatives, or companies that want to pool resources and invest back home.

Whether you’re building projects, acquiring property, or financing development initiatives, we’ll walk the journey with you—providing the financial support you need to make your goals a reality.

- Advertisement -

Key Features of Equity’s Diaspora Chama Loan

Financing of up to 90% of the project cost

Loan amounts of up to KES 200M, based on repayment ability

Flexible repayment period of up to 120 months, depending on purpose

For charges and applicable fees, please refer to our Tariff Guide

What You Need to Qualify

At least 75% of members must be Kenyan Diaspora. Local Kenyans may form part of the group, but membership by non-Kenyans is not allowed.

All members or shareholders must be 18 years and above.

The group must be a registered SACCO, co-operative, or company with at least 2 years of existence.

Registration must be done with the relevant Kenyan authorities.

A current or new Equity account is required. For new accounts, bank statements from existing financial institutions will be requested.

Minimum group size: 5 members

Simple Steps to Apply

Register your group with the relevant government body. Open or link your Equity account. Engage your Equity Relationship Manager for personalized support.

Why Choose This Loan?

Access to project financing and development loans

Mortgage financing for property acquisition

Insurance premium financing options

Benefits You’ll Enjoy

Build a strong savings and investment culture as a group.

24/7 access to your funds through multiple banking channels.

Joint and group accounts supported by multiple approval service.

Ability to access up to three loans running concurrently.

Flexible repayment terms tailored to your project.

Free online financial education and entrepreneurship training.

Dedicated relationship management and advisory services.

Security and Safeguards

Shareholders’ or directors’ personal guarantees.

Conventional security as required.

All terms and conditions, including data privacy, rights, and obligations, are clearly outlined in the loan offer letter.

At Equity, we are committed to transforming lives and expanding opportunities for wealth creation. The Diaspora Chama Investment Loan is your gateway to making a lasting impact back home while growing together as a community.

Diaspora Chama Investment Loan for Kenyans Abroad