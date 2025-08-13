Equity Bank Diaspora Banking Partners with Diaspora Messenger

We are pleased to announce that Equity Bank Kenya Limited , a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc ; a Pan African financial services holding company with other banking subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and a representative office in Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is now an official partner of Diasporamessenger.com , the leading digital platform connecting the Kenyan diaspora to news, investment opportunities, and community engagement across the globe.

This partnership harnesses Diasporamessenger.com to accelerate awareness of

Equity’s offerings and deepen engagement with Kenyans living and working abroad.

By integrating Equity Bank’s trusted diaspora banking solutions with the wide-reaching media influence of Diasporamessenger.com, the collaboration aims to bridge the gap between home and abroad, making it easier for diaspora communities to stay informed and financially empowered.

Through this partnership, visitors to Diasporamessenger.com can now enjoy direct

access to:

Diaspora account opening and management

Remittance and money transfer options

Real estate and investment financing

Diaspora mortgage services

Personal and business loans tailored to diaspora needs

Moreover, the collaboration will provide exclusive content related to diaspora

banking, financial literacy, and updates on Equity Bank’s growing international

presence – especially in high-diaspora hubs such as the UAE, the United States ,

Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“This partnership reflects our shared mission of empowering Kenyans abroad with

tools, knowledge, and opportunities to grow,” said Isaac Kariuki, Owner of Diasporamessenger.com. “Together, we’re making it easier for diaspora members to

invest at home, support loved ones, and stay connected to the pulse of East Africa.”

Equity Bank has evolved to become an all-inclusive financial services provider with a

growing pan-African presence. The bank is deeply committed to financial inclusion,

through a business model that is anchored on access, affordability, convenience, and

flexibility.

This partnership marks a timely step in strengthening Equity’s diaspora footprint and

ensuring that diaspora clients enjoy seamless banking – anytime, anywhere. Equity Group Head of International Banking and Payments, Samuel Ireri, underscored the importance of the collaboration, noting that the Bank aims to maintain a strong connection with Kenyans living and working abroad and remain their preferred financial partner for remittances, savings, investments, and credit needs. He described the partnership as a strategic opportunity to achieve deeper market penetration through enhanced visibility.

For more information or to open a diaspora account, visit:

👉 https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/

Equity Bank Diaspora Banking Partners with Diaspora Messenger