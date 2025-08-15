Doreen Kabuku’s Leap from Kitui, Kenya to GVSU, Michigan

For Doreen Kabuku David, the journey from her hometown of Mwingi in Kitui County to Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in Allendale, Michigan, is nothing short of a dream come true.

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from the University of Eldoret, Doreen is now set to pursue a Master’s degree in Data Science and Analytics—a step she believes will open doors to making a real impact back home.

- Advertisement -

Doreen’s academic journey began at Mbitini Girls High School in Kitui County, where her passion for numbers and analysis took root. But the spark to study abroad came when her lecturer, Dr. Habert of JKUAT, introduced her to the International Scholars Program (ISP). Initially, convincing her parents was not easy—they were skeptical of the program’s legitimacy. It was only after Dr. Habert personally spoke to them that they offered their full support.

From the moment she joined ISP, Doreen was struck by the team’s dedication and warmth. “They are very supportive, very friendly. If you have any challenge, they sort it immediately,” she recalls.

The visa process, while nerve-wracking, turned out to be smooth. On March 13th, she attended her interview. Two weeks later—on April 1st—her visa approval brought immense relief and joy.

Now, she is preparing for her first-ever flight, an international journey from Nairobi to Brussels, onward to Newark, New Jersey, and finally to Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has already connected with welcoming students at GVSU, who are ready to help her settle in.

Grateful for her parents’ unwavering support and the guidance of ISP, Doreen encourages aspiring students to take the leap. “The program is very legit. The team is willing to support you. You can make your American dream come true,” she says with conviction.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor, Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Doreen Kabuku’s Leap from Kitui, Kenya to GVSU, Michigan