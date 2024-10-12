Come Meet Equity Bank Team in Maryland on Oct 13th & 16th

The Equity Bank Diaspora team have landed in Maryland. Come and meet with them on October 13th and 16th for an exclusive opportunity to discover the tailor-made products and services offered by Equity Bank.

At Equity Bank, they understand that one size does not fit all in the world of banking. That is why they are willing to work closely with the Diaspora Kenyans to create customized financial solutions that meet their unique needs and goals.

From personal banking to business solutions, opening a Diaspora dollar account, the experienced team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and delivering innovative products that are designed specifically for you.

Whether you’re looking for a mortgage that fits your budget, a comprehensive business loan package, or wealth management strategies tailored to your long-term aspirations, visit the team at Holiday Inn Express DC N-Silver Spring in Maryland and let them show you how they can help.

The team will be on hand to address your individual requirements and guide you towards the products and services that align with your financial objectives.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to discover the power of personalized banking. Visit them on October 13th and 16th in Maryland and embark on a journey towards tailored financial success.

For questions and support, please contact Jeff Gitahi on Whatsapp at 254 763 959 827 or email: jeff.gitahi@equitybank.co.ke

`Schedule of other meetings below: Dallas Texas October 20th and 24th

-Washington State October 26 and 3rd November

