Faith Nderitu’s Path to South Dakota, USA

Leaving home for a new chapter is never just about packing bags and booking flights—it’s about carrying dreams, fears, and hope into the unknown. For Faith Nderitu from Laikipia County, the moment has finally arrived.

She is preparing to trade familiar Kenyan sunsets for new beginnings in South Dakota. Her destination? The University of South Dakota, where she will pursue a master’s in sustainability.

Faith attended Loise Nanyuki Girls Secondary School before joining Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental Horticulture and Landscaping Technology in 202.

Her introduction to the International Scholars Program (ISP) came through her brother, who encouraged her to explore the opportunity while she was already in the United States for an internship. Inspired and convinced, Faith enrolled in the program, and her decision quickly proved to be the turning point in her pursuit of graduate education abroad.

Reflecting on her journey with ISP, Faith described the process as smooth and supportive from start to finish.

Her visa journey was not without challenges. Having previously been in the United States, she found her second interview tougher than expected. But her preparation, coupled with the training she received, ensured that she was ready. The approval marked a milestone that brought immense relief and excitement.

Beyond academics, Faith looks forward to settling into the vibrant community at the University of South Dakota, supported by both Kenyan and Ghanaian peers. She credited the ISP network who helped her secure housing and provided invaluable advice on settling in.

Her long-term vision is clear. With advanced skills in sustainability, she hopes to return to Kenya and play a key role in transforming the landscaping industry and promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Faith Nderitu’s Path to South Dakota, USA