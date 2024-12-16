Moses’ Journey: Nakuru to the University of South Dakota

Moses Mwaura, a dedicated student from Nakuru County, Kenya, is embarking on a life-changing journey to pursue his Master of Accountancy in Accounting Analytics at the University of South Dakota.

Leaving behind his family and spouse, Regina, Moses is navigating this exciting yet emotional transition with resilience and optimism.

Moses discovered The International Scholars Program (ISP) in August 2022 through a referral from a friend. By March 2024, he had enrolled in the program, which provided him with invaluable support throughout the application process. The team’s guidance helped him overcome challenges and secure admissions, funding, and his visa within just a month and a half.

On August 16th, Moses took his first international flight, traveling through London and Dallas before arriving in South Dakota.

“Being a pioneer of this program at my university makes me proud,” he says. Moses hopes to build a supportive community for future Kenyan students, ensuring an easier transition for others.

Regina, Moses’ wife, has her own inspiring journey. While her visa application was initially denied, she remains steadfast in her goal to join Moses in Spring 2025.

Her gratitude for ISP’s support, particularly from the school application team, is unwavering. Regina remains determined to reunite with her husband and fulfill her own aspirations in South Dakota. “It’s doable,” she encourages others, especially couples.

For Moses and Regina, the International Scholars Program has been instrumental. From visa guidance to logistical advice, ISP ensures students are fully prepared for the challenges of studying abroad.

“The advice we receive through ISP is unparalleled,” Moses emphasizes. Regina agrees, highlighting ISP’s commitment to ensuring scholars thrive, not just academically but also emotionally and socially.

“This isn’t just about getting to the U.S. It’s about ensuring you succeed once you’re there,” she adds.

Moses and Regina’s journey exemplifies how determination, faith, and the right support system can turn dreams into reality.

Moses’ Journey: Nakuru to the University of South Dakota