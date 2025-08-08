From Murang’a to Pennsylvania: Joseph Njakwe’s Story

From Murang’a County, Kenya, to the halls of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), Joseph Njakwe’s journey is one fueled by ambition, patience, and unwavering determination. Soon, he will begin his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Business Analytics.

Joseph’s dream of studying abroad first took root during his time at the University of Karatina. As he pursued his undergraduate studies, the thought of furthering his education in an international setting sparked in his mind. Yet, it wasn’t until after graduation that he learned about the International Scholars Program (ISP) , the bridge that would turn that dream into reality.

Upon discovering ISP, Joseph immediately recognized that this was the opportunity he had been searching for. The program’s structure, resources, and success stories reassured him that his goals were within reach. Without hesitation, he enrolled.

Since joining, Joseph’s journey has been defined by meticulous preparation and consistent support from the ISP team. From career guidance to school applications, and from funding support to visa coaching, he was guided every step of the way.

Joseph’s success in securing his student visa is a story of readiness meeting opportunity. The mock interviews provided by ISP, combined with detailed visa preparation materials, gave him the confidence to face the U.S. consular officer.

One of Joseph’s highlights in the journey was connecting with fellow IUP students even before setting foot in the United States. Through ISP’s networks, he made friends who are already studying there.

While Joseph is eager to explore U.S. culture — from sports arenas to vibrant cities — his long-term vision is deeply rooted in home. After graduation, he plans to return to Kenya to share the skills, knowledge, and global perspectives he will gain.

Joseph extends heartfelt gratitude to his parents, whose support — both emotional and financial — has been his foundation. He is equally thankful to ISP for walking with him from the very first step to the moment of relocation.

