Gachagua Appeals to Donald Trump Over Next US Ambassador

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, urging him to consider Kenya’s current political realities when appointing the next United States ambassador to Nairobi.

In an interview on Wednesday, August 6, Gachagua called for a strong, principled figure to represent the United States in Kenya, invoking the legacy of the late Smith Hempstone, the outspoken U.S. envoy to Kenya from 1989 to 1993.

- Advertisement -

“We are hoping and we are appealing to the American government, specifically President Donald Trump, that as he chooses an ambassador for Kenya, to consider giving us an ambassador of the same caliber and thinking as Smith Hempstone who came in to help the people of Kenya when they faced the same circumstances,” Gachagua said.

Hempstone was appointed by President George H. W. Bush and assumed office during a tense period in Kenya’s history, when the country was under the one-party rule of President Daniel arap Moi. He quickly made it his mission to push for democratic reforms, openly supporting opposition voices and civil society groups calling for multiparty democracy.

His blunt and often confrontational style made him a controversial figure in government circles, but he remains widely respected by many Kenyans for standing on principle and advocating for political freedoms at a time of repression.

“Kenya needs an ambassador who is grounded in values, and who comes to work with the people—not to lecture them,” Gachagua added. “Someone who understands our culture, supports our development goals, and treats us with respect.”

Farewell to Marc Dillard

- Advertisement -

Gachagua’s remarks come just three weeks after U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard bid farewell to Kenyans at the end of his diplomatic mission. In his farewell message, Dillard expressed deep appreciation for the relationships he built during his tenure.

“To serve here has been more than a diplomatic assignment. It’s been a journey of friendship, of learning, and of connection. To all of the Kenyan friends that I’ve made, all the people that I’ve met, thank you very much,” he said.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

Gachagua Appeals to Donald Trump Over Next US Ambassador