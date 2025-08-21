Giving Back: Bob Mwiti Mentors Future Generations

Bob Mwiti, CEO and Managing Director of the International Scholars Program (ISP), returned to his alma mater, Nkubu High School, for the school’s annual Old Boys Mentorship Day. Speaking in an interview after the event, Bob reflected on his own journey, the challenges he faced as a student, and why giving back to the school is deeply personal.

Bob attended Nkubu High School between 1998 and 2001. Coming from a humble background, he recalled the financial struggles that nearly cut short his education. “I really struggled a lot with school fees,” he said.

It is this experience that inspired him to support current students. Through ISP, Bob has sponsored learners at Nkubu, including one student now in Form Four and another who is pursuing studies at Dedan Kimathi University while interning with the program.

For Bob, mentorship is about giving young people what he never had. “When I was in school, I didn’t have anyone to guide me,” he explained. “I only relied on my grandfather, who was semi-literate.

He emphasized that such exposure helps students make informed decisions about careers and even global opportunities, such as studying abroad.

Bob also urged other alumni and professionals to return to their former schools and invest time in mentoring students. He stressed that giving back isn’t only about financial contributions but also about showing up, sharing knowledge, and motivating students to aim higher.

The mentorship event, he noted, is part of a larger effort to bridge gaps in career guidance and open doors for the next generation.

