Mentor Others so that they benefit from your experiences

Today is the World Mentoring Day, and the year 2021 marks the second observation of the day globally following the first observation in 2020. What is the day all about? I believe it is an opportunity to reach out and guide someone out of the darkness and into the light by sharing your experiences over the journey you have had.

Of course not all journeys are the same, but for me I have benefitted a lot from the wisdom of others whom I look upto for mentorship. In this journey, I have also learnt a lot from those who look upto me for mentorship. Their experiences and expectations alike shape my ideas around what a mentor should be.

From my interactions at the Optiven Group, through the different boards that I sit on in a number of institutions, upto the lessons I give on social media via the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship, all these platforms have taught me one or two things about mentorship. Overally, I do mentor because I am keen that no one walks the journey I did, with the challenges I faces but without someone to guide me.

As the world celebrates this important day of mentorship, I am aware that many especially the youth are looking for someone to show them the way to go. Choose to mentor someone today because it has a number of benefits. The purpose of International Mentoring Day is to foster global understanding and to support the mentoring movement worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness of the global contributions of mentoring toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

From apprenticeships to elder circles, intentional relationships have always been important in generational knowledge transfer for a society. Many cultures share this tradition. Formal and informal mentors play an important and often overlooked role in society.

At a time when many people are looking for direction, International Mentoring Day will celebrate the role of mentors, by asking the world to share their ideas around mentorship and create space for an international conversation. Muhammad Ali’s legacy will be used as further inspiration for the day and specifically his six core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving, and spirituality.

So, here are a few questions for you,

What does mentoring mean to you in real life?

How do you define and describe mentoring through your experience?

Based on my experience, I encourage mentors and mentees to meet and visit together in real life and to share pictures and stories reflecting on the power of this mentoring relationship.

Here are a few I have put together from my mentoring journey

On 2 nd October 2018 I had the privilege to meet with my mentor with renown author and mentor John Maxwell in Nairobi

October 2018 I had the privilege to meet with my mentor with renown author and mentor John Maxwell in Nairobi On 5 th June 2019, I had a mentorship session with the boys of Ngatataek Primary School in Kajiado

June 2019, I had a mentorship session with the boys of Ngatataek Primary School in Kajiado On 25 th July 2019, I made a return to my former high school, Chinga Boys where I was the Chief Guest during the Prize Giving Day.

July 2019, I made a return to my former high school, Chinga Boys where I was the Chief Guest during the Prize Giving Day. On 17th August 2019, I was empowering students at the 4th Annual Student Mentorship Conference in Mang’u, Thika

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

