Kakamega Twins Separated at Birth To Sue Hospital Years Later

The once-celebrated story of the Kakamega twins—who were reunited after nearly two decades of being unknowingly separated at birth—has taken a painful legal turn. The girls, now in their mid-20s, say they will sue Kakamega County Referral Hospital, the facility where the alleged mix-up happened in 1999.

What was once hailed as a miraculous reunion is now being rewritten as a story of betrayal, emotional damage, and systemic negligence.

A Hospital Error That Changed Three Lives

In 2019, Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Mathias stunned the nation after discovering—through social media—that they were identical twins separated at birth. DNA tests confirmed the shocking truth: they were genetically identical, yet had been raised by different families in separate parts of Kenya.

The girl raised alongside Melon, Mevis Imbaya, turned out not to be biologically related to either Sharon or Melon, creating further confusion and heartbreak.

‘We Were Robbed of Our True Identities’

Now, after years of silence, the twins and their families say they are prepared to take legal action.

“We were robbed of our true identities,” one of the twins stated in a recent interview. “What happened to us was not just a mistake—it was a life-altering failure.”

The girls are demanding that Kakamega County Referral Hospital be held accountable for the decades-long consequences of the alleged baby swap. They accuse the institution of:

Negligence during delivery and postnatal care in 1999

Failure to identify and correct the error at any stage

Contributing to psychological and emotional distress

Depriving them of the chance to bond and grow up together

Manipulated Into Silence?

Perhaps most damning is the new allegation that the families were misled and manipulated into avoiding legal recourse.

In 2019, following widespread media attention, both families publicly stated they would not sue the hospital. They cited a desire for healing over blame and even forgiveness.

But now, they say that decision was heavily influenced by empty promises.

“We were told that if we dropped plans to sue, we’d receive counseling, education support, and financial help,” a family member revealed. “None of that ever came. We were played.”

The alleged manipulations have reignited feelings of betrayal and unresolved trauma, prompting the families to revisit legal options with new legal counsel.

Emotional Fallout Continues

The aftermath of the reunion has been far from the fairytale many expected:

Family tensions ran high, especially between the two mothers, Rosemary and Angelina, both of whom were caught between biological ties and years of emotional bonding.

The girls’ education was disrupted, with them choosing to repeat school years due to emotional trauma.

One mother reportedly tried to “reclaim” the child she raised, complicating the fragile peace even further.

In the years since, the families have drifted apart. What was supposed to be a second chance at sisterhood has become a lingering reminder of what was lost.

A Test Case for Medical Accountability?

This lawsuit could mark one of Kenya’s most emotionally complex medical negligence cases in recent memory. Legal experts say the case raises major questions:

Can a hospital be held liable for errors nearly three decades old?

What is the statute of limitations in such cases involving emotional damage?

Should public hospitals face deeper audits and accountability mechanisms?

The twins’ legal team believes they have a strong case grounded in both DNA evidence and the documented psychological impact.

Closing Words: A Tragic Tale, Rewritten

What began as a story that captivated the nation—a tale of unexpected reunion, of nature triumphing over nurture—has now ended in disillusionment, regret, and a fight for justice.

The girls, now grown women, say they are no longer interested in simply being “the Kakamega twins.” They want to be known as survivors of institutional failure—and possibly, future catalysts for reform in Kenya’s maternal care system.

“We were never just a story for headlines,” one twin said. “We are people. And we deserve answers.”

