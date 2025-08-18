Kenyan Team in High-Level Trade Talks in US Ahead of Ruto’s Visit

Kenya has initiated high-level trade negotiations with the United States in Washington, D.C., as preparations intensify for President William Ruto’s upcoming state visit. A senior delegation from Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry is currently in the U.S. capital for a three-day working tour aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

The delegation is led by Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, and Principal Secretary for Trade, Regina Ombam. The visit marks a critical effort to consolidate Kenya’s economic partnership with the U.S., with key discussions focusing on the future of trade preferences, investment flows, and policy coordination.

- Advertisement -

In a statement released Monday, August 18, CS Kinyanjui stated that the talks are centered on safeguarding Kenya’s long-term trade and investment interests, particularly in anticipation of the expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in 2025.

“Our priority is to secure Kenya’s position in the U.S. market beyond AGOA,” said Kinyanjui. “We are working toward sustainable, forward-looking trade frameworks that will support job creation, industrial growth, and market diversification.”

The CS added that the discussions are also addressing tariff measures that affect Kenya’s broader export portfolio, beyond the traditional AGOA-covered products. These include agricultural produce, manufactured goods, and emerging export segments such as pharmaceuticals and processed foods, all crucial topics at the high-level Kenyan team’s negotiations.

“Reviewing and adjusting tariff structures is key to ensuring our exporters remain competitive,” Kinyanjui noted. “We are advocating for a level playing field that will allow Kenyan products to access the U.S. market with minimal barriers.” The Kenyan team is actively involved in these high-level discussions to achieve this.

The delegation’s engagements include meetings with senior officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), members of Congress, and key industry leaders. The talks are part of ongoing efforts under the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP), launched in 2022 to modernize trade relations and address emerging economic challenges.

- Advertisement -

Principal Secretary Regina Ombam emphasized Kenya’s commitment to becoming a regional trade and logistics hub and noted that enhanced cooperation with the U.S. could accelerate progress in digital trade, intellectual property rights, clean energy, and sustainable agriculture.

“Through this visit, we aim to unlock new opportunities for our exporters, deepen investment partnerships, and attract U.S. capital into high-impact sectors,” said Ombam. The Kenyan team hopes to achieve significant progress in these high-level objectives.

The delegation is also participating in investment forums hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and engaging with American companies interested in expanding into East Africa. These forums are spotlighting Kenya’s economic reforms, infrastructure development, and investor-friendly policies implemented by the Kenyan team in these high-level conferences.

President Ruto’s forthcoming visit is expected to consolidate the outcomes of these preliminary engagements, with potential announcements on trade facilitation, investment guarantees, and economic cooperation that the Kenyan team is working on in these high-level discussions.

A joint communique is expected at the end of the tour, summarizing key agreements and outlining a roadmap for future collaboration between Kenya and the United States.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

Kenyan Team in High-Level Trade Talks in US Ahead of Ruto’s Visit