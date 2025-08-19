Pre-Departure Seminar For Students Bound for French Universities

Kenyan students preparing to begin their studies at various French universities gathered at the Alliance Française in Nairobi for a pre-departure seminar co-hosted by Campus France Kenya and the French Embassy in Kenya. The seminar aimed to equip the students with essential information, tools, and resources to ensure a smooth transition into life and academic work in France.

The day-long event featured sessions on key topics, including:

Legal and Immigration Procedures

Cultural Adjustment and Integration

Financial Literacy and Budgeting

Health and Safety Abroad

Understanding Employment Contracts in France

These sessions were delivered by experts from Campus France, French Embassy staff, and Kenyan alumni of French institutions, who offered both practical advice and personal testimonials about life as international students.

Representing the Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Ms. Roseline K. Njogu, Ms. Irene Karari, Director and Head of the Skills and Expertise Division at the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, delivered a keynote address.

Ms. Karari highlighted the State Department’s role in protecting, engaging, empowering, and prospering the Kenyan diaspora globally, and emphasized the broader significance of such orientation sessions.

“These pre-departure trainings are a vital component of the labour mobility cycle,” she said. “They don’t just prepare our students for academic success, but also equip them for life and work abroad—laying a strong foundation for their contribution to the global economy and, ultimately, to Kenya’s development.”

Officials from the French Embassy in Kenya reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening educational cooperation with Kenya. They encouraged students to take full advantage of the academic and cultural opportunities available, and to remain proactive in seeking support when needed.

Campus France Kenya provided guidance on adapting to French academic systems, managing day-to-day life, and accessing student services and scholarships. Students also had the chance to network with each other and with alumni, helping build a support system ahead of their departure.

One participant remarked, “I feel more prepared and less anxious about the move. Knowing what to expect—and hearing real experiences—makes a big difference.”

The seminar not only celebrated the students’ academic milestones but also reinforced the importance of structured mobility—ensuring that Kenyans abroad are well-equipped, informed, and empowered to succeed.

