The Secret to Knowing God: Embrace the Spiritual Connection

THE WORD: “Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, that we might know the things that have been freely given to us by God.” 1 Corinthians 2:12 NKJV

THE POINT: What does it mean to know God? Knowing God involves having a vibrant, intimate personal relationship with God. Knowing God is a way of life. This relationship should be ongoing, ever-growing, and maturing. - Advertisement - Such knowledge is more than just intellectual knowledge about God; we must know Him! Knowing God requires a Divine connection to Him, so that we can interact with Him and participate with Him. Therein lies the mystery of knowing God! The secret to knowing God involves a spiritual component.

What is the secret to knowing God? Jesus said that God is Spirit (John 4:24). Since God is Spirit, God can only be known by the Holy Spirit. So, to know God, we need a spiritual connection with God, which is why Jesus said we must have a spiritual birth. Receiving the Spirit of Christ results in our being born again. God’s Spirit enters into our spirit, and we are joined to the Lord in a one spirit union (1 Corinthians 6:17). This spiritual connection makes it possible for us to know God. Once the Spirit comes to indwell us, He will make God known to us as we continually rely upon His Spirit to enlighten us.

The Apostle Peter elaborated on our need for spiritual enlightenment. “The prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:21 ). The Holy Bible is truly God-breathed, inspired by God’s Spirit. The Author of the Book is God Himself. The Holy Spirit worked through human instrumentality to give us the Bible. - Advertisement - God spoke to us through the uniqueness of distinct human personalities with different backgrounds and occupations, but it was always God bringing forth His Word to mankind! The Bible originated with God, who is Spirit. Therefore, as a Spiritual Book, the Holy Bible can only be understood by the Holy Spirit!

The Secret to Knowing God: Embrace the Spiritual Connection