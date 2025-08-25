This August,, the DMV Men’s Mentor group invites fathers, mentors, and community leaders to a powerful and fun-filled event designed to strengthen family bonds and build community.

The Community Cookout at MLK Park will take place on Sunday, August 31st, 2025, starting at 12 PM at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Park, located at 1120 Jackson Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904.

This event is more than just a cookout—it’s a call to action for all men. The goal is to bring men together to lead with love, show up for their children, and create a space where community mentorship and fellowship thrive.

One of the main highlights will be Nyama Choma, our beloved style grilled meat that brings people together in celebration and unity. Alongside the delicious food, attendees can look forward to music, games, uplifting conversations, and meaningful mentorship opportunities.

“Let’s rise as fathers, mentors, and community leaders. Our children need our presence, guidance, and love,” say the organizers. “Let’s build stronger families—one conversation, one meal at a time.”

Whether you’re a father, uncle, mentor, or simply someone who believes in the power of community, you’re encouraged to bring your children and be part of this special gathering.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, August 31st, 2025

Time: Starting at 12 PM

Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Park, 1120 Jackson Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Highlights Include:

✔️ Nyama Choma (African-style grilled meat)

✔️ Music & Games

✔️ Mentorship & Fellowship

✔️ Great Conversations

For more information or to support the event, see the flyer or reach out to the organizers directly. Contributions can be made via Cashapp: 443-531-9250 or $Denniskahuthu.

Welcome to DMV Men’s Mentor Cookout at MLK Park Silver Spring