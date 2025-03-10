spot_img
Monday, March 10, 2025
DMV Queens Night Dinner Invitation with Rev Joan Wairimu

Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
The 2025 DMV Queen Night’s Dinner is coming soon! Get ready to be transported to a spiritual sanctuary where music becomes a conduit for connection and inspiration.

Pastor Carol Wanjiru and Rev. Joan Wairimu, with their exceptional talents and unwavering devotion, are set to deliver a performance that will resonate with your spirit long after the last chord fades away.

Pastor Carol Wanjiru and Rev. Joan Wairimu bring not just their remarkable talents but also a profound sense of purpose, delivering performances that resonate deep within the soul.

From soaring vocals to heartfelt lyrics, every note is a testament to the power of faith and the beauty of praise.

The stage is set for a night to remember, where hearts are united in worship and voices blend in perfect unison.

Prepare to be captivated, moved, and uplifted as these two gifted artists weave a tapestry of faith, hope, and love through their transcendent music.

REGISTER NOW BEFORE THE DEADLINE* I look forward to meeting all of you again on June 14th at Hilton Hotel BWI

 

