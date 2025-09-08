In July 2013, former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno entered into his third marriage with Dorothy Atieno Okello, a County Executive Committee (CEC) member of Homa Bay for Tourism, Culture, and Sports.

The ceremony was a traditional affair held at the bride’s home, attended by prominent political figures including Governor Cyprian Awiti, Senator Otieno Kajwang, and ward representatives from both Homa Bay and Migori counties.

The festive three-hour event adhered to cultural protocols: 46 head of cattle and KSh 40,000 were exchanged as bride price, and Otieno’s delegation, featuring elders from Gem, engaged in customary traditional negotiations before he officially identified and received his bride.

A Marriage with a Purpose: Youth Engagement and Development

Otieno famously stated that his decision to marry a younger, politically active woman was more than personal—it was strategic. He remarked that uniting with Dorothy Okello would enhance his connection to—and influence among—the youth, enabling him to more effectively promote the youth development agenda.

Okello herself emphasized her commitment to regional cohesion. She pledged to foster development and unity between Homa Bay and Migori counties, taking an active role in joint developmental initiatives.

Context of Changing Legal and Cultural Norms

This marriage unfolded against the backdrop of heated national debates on a proposed Marriage Bill, which sought to formalize polygamous marriages by requiring disclosure of existing spouses and consent from senior wives. The Otieno–Okello marriage drew attention as a real-life case reflective of the tensions between tradition and evolving legal frameworks.

Legacy and Context

Dalmas Otieno’s third marriage to Dorothy Atieno Okello stands as a noteworthy intersection of politics, culture, and progressive messaging. By aligning with a young, influential female leader, Otieno not only embraced tradition but also sought to incorporate fresh perspectives into his political outreach—particularly focusing on empowering the region’s youth and bridging county borders.

In Reflection



Dalmas Otieno’s passing marks the end of an enduring chapter in Kenya’s journey—from transition politics to institutional reform. In remembering him, the nation mourns a statesman whose quiet strength, unfailing integrity, and forward-thinking governance continue to shine as a model for generations to come.

