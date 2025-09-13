spot_img
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Deliverance Church @55 Years Conference In Arizona USA

Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
This November, we mark a historic milestone, 55 years of God’s faithfulness through Deliverance Church International! From humble beginnings to a global movement, God has carried us, and now it’s time to gather, rejoice, and give thanks together.

We warmly invite you to join us for the Deliverance Church @55 Conference and Celebrations happening in Mesa, Arizona, USA! 🇺🇸

📍 Location: Arya Reception Hall
📬 Address: 1316 Longmore, Mesa, Arizona 85202
🗓 Dates: November 6th – 9th, 2025
🎯 Theme: “Decorating the Crown of Rejoicing”
🌐 Register at: www.dcidiaspora.com

This will be a power-packed conference featuring anointed worship, revival preaching, and life-transforming encounters with the Holy Spirit. Come ready to celebrate, reconnect, and be refreshed in the presence of God.

✨ Featured Apostolic Voices & Bishops:

  • Bishop Dr. Mark Kariuki (Convener)
  • Bishop JB Masinde
  • Bishop William Tuimising
  • Bishop George Gichana
  • Bishop Simon Kaniau
  • Bishop Paul Oselu
  • Bishop Jimmy Kimani
    … and many more!

Whether you’re part of the Deliverance Church family or a friend of the ministry, this is your invitation to be part of something bigger than a conference—it’s a Kingdom celebration of five and a half decades of impact, growth, and God’s goodness. 💫

📞 For details, call: +1 520 304 2482 (Rev. Hiram)

💬 Tag your friends, book your flights, and let’s celebrate together in Arizona. God has done great things—and the best is yet to come! 🙌

#DeliveranceChurchAt55 #DCIConference2025 #CrownOfRejoicing #ArizonaRevival #KingdomCelebration #DCIDiaspora #FaithfulGod #GlobalChurchMovement

