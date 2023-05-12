Invitation to KCFA 32nd Annual National Conference 2023

By Diaspora Messenger
Kenya Christian Fellowship In America (KCFA) is excited to invite  you to our power packed annual conference which will be held from June 30th to 3rd July 2023 .

We will have very inspiring speakers and informative workshops planned. Among our Guest speakers are Bishop Mark Kariuki, Dr. Mary Ndungu, Rev. Ambrose Nyangao, KCFA President Dr. Joseph Okello and Musician Rebekah Dawn.

If you have not reserved your spot at this year’s conference, you can do so today following the instructions below.

Register early to get the early bird discounts on Hotel Accommodation! Note: KCFA has negociated special for the hotels below, take advantage and book now. Hotel block reservations expire on May 30th,2023.

 

The first 100 commuters get an Early Bird promotion discount!! Reserve your tickets now😃.
KCFA Conference Registration Link – https://www.kcfa.net/events/

 

Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA) is a US-based Christian organization that brings together born-again Christians from all walks of life excited about serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

 

The vision of Kenya Christian Fellowship in America is to proclaim Christ as Lord and Savior to all people of the world and in particular to the people of Kenyan descent through various godly means, unto salvation from sin and righteousness in Christ Jesus; and to develop and enhance Christian fellowship among the Kenyan community in North America.

