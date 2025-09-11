Edwin Kiplangat: Kenyan Man Charged with Linner Sang Murder

The tragic incident in Reading UK has sent shockwaves through the local Kenyan community and beyond. This follows the death of 39-year-old Linner Sang. Police have charged Edwin Kiplangat Yegon, a 29-year-old Kenyan national residing at London Road, Reading, with her murder.

According to Thames Valley Police, Kiplangat was formally charged on the evening of Tuesday, 9 September 2025. He faces one count of murder and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). The charges stem from an incident at the residence the two are believed to have shared.

Authorities have confirmed that Linner and Kiplangat were known to each other. They had been living together at the time of the incident. Details about the motive or circumstances leading to the alleged attack have not been fully disclosed. Investigations are ongoing.

Emergency services were called to the address earlier this week, where they found Linner critically injured. Despite efforts by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is now being treated as a domestic homicide.

As Kiplangat remains in custody awaiting his court appearance, the community is mourning the sudden and violent loss of Linner Sang. She is remembered by those close to her as a kind, ambitious, and caring woman.

Family Appeals for Support

Linner’s family has made a heartfelt appeal to the public, seeking both emotional and financial support during this painful time. They are currently organizing to repatriate her body to Kenya. They plan to give her a dignified farewell in accordance with her wishes and cultural traditions.

In a statement, the family expressed their grief:

“We are devastated by the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend. Linner was full of life and had so much ahead of her. We are appealing for help from well-wishers as we honour her memory. We prepare to lay her to rest in Kenya.”

A fundraising effort is expected to be launched in the coming days. This will assist with funeral expenses and transportation of her remains.

Ongoing Investigations

Thames Valley Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. They assure the public that all leads will be pursued to ensure justice for Linner.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a deeply tragic case. We understand that this news is distressing to the community. We are committed to supporting the family and ensuring a thorough investigation.”

Kiplangat is expected to appear before a magistrate later this week. The two additional assault charges relate to injuries sustained by individuals believed to have intervened or been present during the incident.

This story is still developing. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

