The Kenyan Woman Tragically Killed by Spouse in the UK Incident

A tragic incident has shaken the Kenyan Diaspora community in UK after a Kenyan-born woman, Linner Sang, was brutally killed in Reading, United Kingdom. The Kenyan woman was fatally stabbed multiple times in an incident that occurred on the afternoon of September 7, 2025.

According to Thames Valley Police, officers responded to an emergency call at around 2:35 p.m. reporting a stabbing at an address on the A4 London Road near Regent Street. Upon arrival, emergency services found Linner Sang with multiple stab wounds. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation led by the Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, the victim’s spouse, Edwin Kiplangat Yegon, was arrested and later charged in connection with her murder.

Linner and Edwin were both educators before relocating to the UK. Linner formerly taught in Kesses, while Edwin served as a teacher in Kipsitet, Kericho County, Kenya. Their move to the UK was seen as a hopeful new chapter in their lives, making the tragedy all the more devastating for family, friends, and the wider community.

Police have not yet disclosed the motive behind the killing. Yegon is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court as the investigation continues.

The Kenyan diaspora community in the UK has expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, with many calling for stronger support systems for immigrants navigating new lives abroad. Tributes have poured in for Linner, described by friends as a kind, passionate, and dedicated educator who touched the lives of many both in Kenya and in the UK.

Thames Valley Police have urged anyone with additional information regarding the incident to come forward, as investigations remain ongoing.

As the legal process unfolds, Linner Sang’s family, both in the UK and in Kenya, are now left mourning the sudden and senseless loss of a daughter, sister, friend, and colleague.

