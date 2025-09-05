Equity Bank is With You Across Borders: Banking Made Easy

Tailored Banking Solutions for Kenyans in the Diaspora: Wherever you are in the world, Equity Bank is here to walk with you on your financial journey.

From saving and managing your money to growing your business, we offer flexible and secure banking solutions designed specifically for Kenyans living abroad, truly showing that Equity Bank is with you, even across borders.

Choose from a range of account options to meet your needs:

Fixed Deposit Accounts – Secure your funds and earn competitive interest rates.

Junior Member Accounts – Invest in your child’s future with personalized savings plans.

Transactional Accounts – Enjoy seamless everyday banking with easy access to your money.

Business Accounts – Power your entrepreneurial dreams with tailored business banking solutions.

You’ll also benefit from a dedicated Relationship Manager and a 24-hour Diaspora Support Centre to ensure convenience and personalized service, anytime, anywhere.

Ready to get started?

📞 Call us: +254 763 026 481 / +254 763 000 000

📧 Email: info@equitybank.co.ke

Equity Diaspora Banking brings world-class financial solutions right to your doorstep no matter where life takes you. Whether through money transfers, tailored loans, or insurance, Equity Bank is with you across borders, helping you stay connected to home.

#KaribuMember

Equity Bank – Your Partner for Growth, Across Borders

