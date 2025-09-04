Former USPS Worker’s Citizenship Revoked Over Fraud Scheme

A former United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier has had his U.S. citizenship revoked and was sentenced to federal prison this week for his role in a sophisticated mail theft and fraud scheme that netted $1.6 million in stolen checks.

Hachikosela Muchimba, a resident of Washington, D.C., and a native of the Republic of Zambia, was sentenced to 8 years in prison after being convicted of mail theft, bank fraud, and conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the sentencing, stating that Muchimba had “abused his position of public trust to enrich himself through deception and theft.”

- Advertisement -

Court documents reveal that Muchimba was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in May 2022. Soon after, while employed as a USPS letter carrier assigned to the Friendship Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., he began stealing mail—specifically targeting U.S. Treasury checks and private party checks intended for residents across more than 30 postal routes.

Rather than deliver the mail to its rightful recipients, Muchimba selectively removed checks from envelopes and deposited them into his own bank account. Surveillance footage obtained by federal investigators shows Muchimba visiting a bank in his official USPS uniform, depositing stolen checks directly into his personal account.

“This was not a one-time lapse in judgment,” said Attorney Pirro. “This was a calculated, months-long operation committed by someone who swore an oath to uphold the law. Instead, he used his government position to undermine the financial security of dozens of residents.”

Federal prosecutors say the scheme involved stealing checks with values ranging from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands, totaling over $1.6 million in fraudulent proceeds. The checks were either altered and deposited by Muchimba himself or sold to third parties for laundering.

Due to the severity and timing of the crimes—committed just months after gaining U.S. citizenship—federal authorities pursued and secured a rare revocation of Muchimba’s naturalized status. The court ruled that Muchimba had obtained his citizenship under false pretenses, with no intent to uphold the responsibilities of American citizenship.

- Advertisement -

Muchimba is expected to face removal (deportation) proceedings following the completion of his prison sentence.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether Muchimba worked alone or with others, and additional charges could be filed as part of the ongoing investigation into mail-related financial fraud.

Residents of the Friendship Heights community, many of whom were affected by the thefts, have expressed outrage and concern about the breach of trust by a federal postal worker.

Former USPS Worker’s Citizenship Revoked Over Fraud Scheme