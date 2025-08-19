Trump’s ‘Good Moral Character’ Test for Citizenship Applicants

In a continuation of its sweeping immigration agenda, the Trump Administration has introduced a policy that will make it more difficult for some immigrants to qualify for U.S. citizenship. A new directive from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) imposes more stringent and expansive criteria for evaluating the “good moral character” (GMC) requirement in naturalization applications.

The policy, issued in a USCIS memo on Friday, instructs officers to adopt a more “holistic” approach to assessing an applicant’s moral character, incorporating both positive contributions and any history of misconduct—even outside the typical statutory review period.

“U.S. citizenship is the gold standard of citizenship—it should only be offered to the world’s best of the best,” said USCIS chief spokesperson Matthew Tragesser in a statement. “USCIS is adding a new element to the naturalization process that ensures America’s newest citizens not only embrace America’s culture, history, and language but who also demonstrate Good Moral Character.”

The move is part of a broader pattern: It’s the latest step by the Trump Administration to restrict immigration to the U.S. for some, while expanding it for others. On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to effectively end birthright citizenship, triggering ongoing litigation in courts across the country.

What’s Changing?

While current law already requires naturalization applicants to demonstrate good moral character during the past 3 to 5 years, the new policy:

Encourages scrutiny of conduct beyond the statutory period, including old offenses or behavior that may not have resulted in formal charges.

Includes civil violations, such as immigration infractions, tax noncompliance, or unauthorized work, as potential negative factors.

Formally allows positive traits—like volunteer work, military service, and family caregiving—to weigh in an applicant’s favor.

Political and Legal Divide

Supporters say the new guidance ensures that only the most committed and upstanding immigrants earn citizenship, elevating the standards of what it means to be American.

Critics argue the policy introduces subjectivity and moral gatekeeping into a legal process, disproportionately impacting vulnerable immigrant groups and opening the door to inconsistent or discriminatory outcomes.

“This isn’t just a policy tweak,” said a senior attorney at the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “It’s a redefinition of citizenship based on ideology and arbitrary moral standards.”

The change follows a series of controversial immigration policies under the Trump Administration, including mass asylum restrictions, family-based visa limitations, and proposed merit-based immigration reforms favoring high-skilled or Western applicants.

Impact on Immigrants

Naturalization applicants may now face greater scrutiny for:

Minor criminal offenses (e.g., DUIs or petty theft),

Past immigration violations (e.g., visa overstays or fraudulent documents),

Even non-criminal behavior (e.g., unpaid taxes or inconsistent employment history).

Immigration lawyers advise applicants to proactively provide evidence of their positive moral character, including community involvement, good parenting, and public service.

Looking Ahead

Legal experts expect further litigation as immigration advocates challenge the constitutionality and fairness of the policy. Meanwhile, the Administration is expected to continue reshaping immigration through executive actions rather than legislation, bypassing a deadlocked Congress.

As the courts weigh in on both the GMC guidance and the ongoing birthright citizenship battle, the Trump Administration’s vision for a more selective and ideologically filtered immigration system is coming into sharper focus.

