From Kirinyaga to Michigan: Andrew’s Data Science Dream

Andrew Maina Wanyeki from Kirinyaga County, Kenya is heading to the United States to join Grand Valley State University in Michigan for a Master’s in Data Science and Analytics.

Andrew’s academic journey began at Dagoretti High School, where he graduated in 2018. In 2019, he enrolled at Machakos University and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics and Technology, graduating with a strong foundation that prepared him for the next big step.

Though excited, Andrew admits to feeling a mix of emotions. “I’m anxious because this is my first time traveling. I’ve never been on a plane before, and I don’t know how things will unfold. But at the same time, I’m happy because this is a new experience and a chance to accomplish my goals.”

His path to the International Scholars Program (ISP) started during his campus years. He first saw the program featured on TV, then later encountered an advert on Facebook. Intrigued, he explored the website, downloaded the handbook, and realized this was the gateway to his long-held dream of studying abroad.

Andrew officially joined ISP in November 2024, but his application process began in February 2025. Within just two months, by April, he had secured his visa—a milestone he describes as both tense and rewarding.

For Andrew, this master’s degree is more than an academic pursuit—it’s a vision for the future. With Data Science and Analytics becoming central to industries worldwide, and with artificial intelligence reshaping entire economies, he is determined to gain skills in machine learning and analytics that will position him as a leader in his field.

As Andrew sets off for Michigan, he carries with him not just his suitcase, but years of dreams, preparation, and the hope of using his knowledge to make an impact back home.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

