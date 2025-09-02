Principal Credits Bob Mwiti’s Legacy at Nkubu High

At Nkubu High School in Meru County, mentorship is more than just a program—it’s a tradition that continues to transform young lives. Principal Gitonga Imunya expressed his deep gratitude during this year’s annual mentorship day, an event organized by the school’s alumni to empower students in making informed career choices, particularly noting how Principal credits Bob Mwiti for being an inspiration.

One alumnus who stands out in this mission is Bob Mwiti, CEO and Managing Director of the International Scholars Program (ISP). For years, Bob has been a consistent source of motivation for both teachers and students. Each year, he sponsors the top three students and the best teachers in core subjects for a fully paid three-day retreat at the Coast, a gesture the principal attributes to Bob Mwiti’s dedication.

“Giving is not easy. Giving back to your alma mater comes from the soul,” Principal Imunya emphasized.

But Bob’s impact does not end there. Through the International Scholars Program, he has opened doors for many students from humble backgrounds to pursue graduate education in top universities abroad. Principal truly credits Bob Mwiti for these opportunities as well.

Principal Imunya praised Bob’s mentorship, noting how students are now more aware of career opportunities, both locally and internationally.

“Most of our students now know they can dream bigger, study abroad, and return as top professionals ready to transform our society. Bob has aligned our school’s vision with a global outlook,” he said. The principal also credits Bob Mwiti for instilling this transformational idea.

He also called on other alumni to follow Bob’s example, urging them to return, mentor, and support current students.

