Indian F-1 Graduates Face Toughest US Job Market in Years

Once a golden ticket to a tech career, a U.S. degree in computer science or engineering no longer guarantees opportunity for international students, especially as Indian F-1 graduates face new challenges.

For decades, Indian students pursuing graduate degrees in the United States—especially in fields like computer science and engineering—saw their education as a launchpad into high-paying tech careers.

But for the class of 2025, that dream is harder to realize than ever before. Amid widespread layoffs, hiring freezes, and tightening immigration policies, Indian F-1 visa holders now face the toughest U.S. job market in years.

The downturn is particularly painful for the tens of thousands of Indian students who invested heavily—financially and emotionally—in a U.S. education. With most depending on securing jobs within months of graduation to qualify for the Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H-1B visa processes, the stakes are high.

Hiring Slows While Enrollment Surges

The numbers tell a stark story. According to San Francisco-based venture capitalist Debarghya Das, Indian graduate enrollment in U.S. tech programs has tripled over the past five years. Yet job opportunities have not kept pace. “The gap between graduates and open positions is wider than ever,” said Das. “And when 70 percent of these students are in tech, a hiring slowdown hits especially hard.”

Indeed, major tech companies—including Meta, Google, Amazon, and smaller startups—have collectively laid off tens of thousands of workers over the past two years. With AI-driven automation reducing demand for some roles, funding is tightening in the startup ecosystem. Thus, even entry-level opportunities have become scarce, creating an even starker reality for Indian F-1 graduates.

“We Were Told There Was Demand”

For many Indian students, the current reality contrasts sharply with the expectations set during their admissions process. “We were told there was a massive demand for tech talent,” says Neha R., a computer science graduate student at a leading East Coast university. “But now, people with 4.0 GPAs and internships at top companies are struggling to even get interviews.”

Some are now considering alternate paths—such as returning to India, exploring careers in non-tech fields, or extending their education with PhDs to ride out the slump.

Visa Pressures Compound the Problem

The problem isn’t just a weak job market. It’s also the ticking clock of immigration deadlines. F-1 students are allowed a limited window post-graduation to find employment through the OPT program, which gives STEM graduates up to three years of work authorization. But without a job offer, those protections vanish, and the Indian F-1 graduates face potential visa issues.

“International graduates don’t have the luxury of waiting out a slow market,” says immigration attorney Priya Mehta. “If they don’t secure employment soon after graduation, their visa status becomes extremely precarious.”

A Wake-Up Call for Policy and Industry

The situation has sparked broader debates about the sustainability of the U.S. education-to-employment pipeline for international students. Universities continue to admit record numbers of international students—especially from India. However, critics argue that academic institutions, employers, and policymakers aren’t doing enough to ensure those students have pathways to succeed post-graduation.

With fewer companies sponsoring H-1B visas and job competition fiercer than ever, many are calling for reforms that better align educational programs with employment realities, as Indian F-1 graduates face unprecedented obstacles.

Looking Ahead

Despite the bleak short-term outlook, some remain cautiously optimistic. “The tech industry is cyclical,” says Das. “But what’s clear is that the model that worked ten years ago—get a U.S. degree and walk into a job—is broken. Students and institutions alike need to adapt.”

For Indian F-1 students in 2025, that adaptation may include contingency planning, broader job searches, and a willingness to rethink the conventional path. In the meantime, the promise of the American tech dream remains—just more distant, and more uncertain, than before.

