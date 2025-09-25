Joshua Jahn Identified as Suspect in Deadly Dallas ICE Shooting

Dallas, TX – September 25, 2025 — Authorities have identified 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, a man with ties to North Texas and Oklahoma, as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Dallas earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when Jahn reportedly entered the facility and opened fire. One ICE detainee was killed, and two others were critically injured. The suspect then turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that no definitive conclusions have been made regarding Jahn’s intentions. However, authorities did confirm that an anti-ICE message was engraved on one of the bullet casings recovered from the scene, fueling speculation about a possible political motive.

Despite this, former friends of Jahn told reporters that he had not expressed strong political views in the past. “He never really talked about politics,” one acquaintance said. “None of this makes any sense.”

At this time, officials have not released further details about the victims or Jahn’s background. No manifesto or public statement has been found, and investigators are continuing to examine his digital footprint, personal history, and any possible warning signs that could shed light on his actions.

- Advertisement -

ICE has confirmed that no staff members were injured in the attack and issued a statement expressing condolences for the victims and their families. “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with those affected,” the agency said.

The FBI and local law enforcement are working jointly on the case. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about Jahn’s recent behavior or connections to come forward.